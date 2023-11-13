How to Watch SFA vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) go up against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
SFA vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA Stats Insights
- Last season, the 'Jacks had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Demons' opponents knocked down.
- SFA had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
- The 'Jacks were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demons ranked 270th.
- Last year, the 75.8 points per game the 'Jacks averaged were just 3.7 more points than the Demons gave up (72.1).
- When SFA scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 16-2.
SFA Home & Away Comparison
- SFA put up 78.4 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged away from home (76.3).
- The 'Jacks surrendered 64.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 78.6 in road games.
- At home, SFA sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (6.2) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to away from home (42.7%).
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North American
|W 96-68
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 67-62
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
