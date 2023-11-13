The Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Xavier matchup.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

A total of 14 Boilermakers games last season hit the over.

Xavier went 17-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 21 of the Musketeers' games hit the over.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Purdue is second-best in the country. It is far below that, 67th, according to computer rankings.

Purdue has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Xavier ranks 47th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+10000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 137th, a difference of 90 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

