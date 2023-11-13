Houston vs. Stetson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) and the Stetson Hatters (1-1) play at Fertitta Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Houston vs. Stetson Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Houston won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Houston (17-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 12.5% less often than Stetson (15-9-0) last season.
Houston vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|74.9
|151.7
|57.5
|131.3
|134.4
|Stetson
|76.8
|151.7
|73.8
|131.3
|140.3
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars scored were just 1.1 more points than the Hatters allowed (73.8).
- When Houston put up more than 73.8 points last season, it went 13-5 against the spread and 20-0 overall.
Houston vs. Stetson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|17-17-0
|16-18-0
|Stetson
|15-9-0
|17-7-0
Houston vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston
|Stetson
|16-2
|Home Record
|9-3
|11-0
|Away Record
|7-9
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.9
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
