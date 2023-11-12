Can we expect Wyatt Johnston finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

  • In five of 13 games this season, Johnston has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
  • Johnston has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Johnston's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 55 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Jets 2 1 1 15:14 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 17:28 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:55 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:59 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:31 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:25 Away W 4-1
10/21/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 18:09 Home W 5-4 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

