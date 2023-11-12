Emily Kristine Pedersen currently leads the way (-18, +125 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican .

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 6:55 AM ET

6:55 AM ET Venue: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par/Distance: Par 70/6,349 yards

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Best Odds to Win

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET

11:02 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-18)

1st (-18) Odds to Win: +125

Pedersen Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 7 2 2nd Round 2 65 -5 8 3 1st Round 3 64 -6 6 0 7th

Lilia Vu

Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET

11:02 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-15)

2nd (-15) Odds to Win: +260

Vu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 5 2 31st Round 2 66 -4 7 3 8th Round 3 62 -8 8 0 2nd

Amy Yang

Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET

11:02 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-15)

2nd (-15) Odds to Win: +550

Yang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -1 4 3 62nd Round 2 65 -5 6 1 1st Round 3 61 -9 7 0 1st

Alison Lee

Tee Time: 10:51 AM ET

10:51 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-13)

4th (-13) Odds to Win: +1200

Lee Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 5 3 46th Round 2 67 -3 4 1 14th Round 3 62 -8 6 0 2nd

Maria Gabriela Lopez

Tee Time: 10:40 AM ET

10:40 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-13)

4th (-13) Odds to Win: +1400

Lopez Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 11th Round 2 67 -3 3 0 14th Round 3 65 -5 6 1 10th

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Patty Tavatanakit 4th (-13) +1600 Azahara Munoz 4th (-13) +3000 Ruoning Yin 9th (-11) +5000 Megan Khang 9th (-11) +5000 Minami Katsu 8th (-12) +5000 Alexis Thompson 12th (-10) +10000 Stephanie Kyriacou 9th (-11) +11000 Wei-ling Hsu 12th (-10) +35000 Nelly Korda 17th (-8) +40000 Sarah Kemp 62nd (-1) +50000

