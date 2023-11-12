The Texas Longhorns (1-0) battle the Liberty Lady Flames (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on LHN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas vs. Liberty 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Flames' 70 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns allowed.

Liberty had a 19-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.

Last year, the Longhorns scored 72.9 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 63 the Flames gave up.

Texas went 22-4 last season when scoring more than 63 points.

Last season, the Longhorns had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was six% lower than the 50% of shots the Flames' opponents hit.

The Flames' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.1 percentage points lower than the Longhorns given up to their opponents (37.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule