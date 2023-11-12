The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Mastodons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce put together a 7-13 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mastodons finished 222nd.
  • The Lions' 71.6 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons gave up to opponents.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 last season when it scored more than 69.8 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce put up more points at home (78.8 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
  • At home, the Lions allowed 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) too.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 78-46 Reed Arena
11/8/2023 @ Texas Tech L 73-46 United Supermarkets Arena
11/10/2023 @ Kentucky L 81-61 Rupp Arena
11/12/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/15/2023 USAO - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/17/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

