The Dallas Stars (9-3-1), coming off a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, visit the Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Wild lost to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 games for the Stars (7-3-0), their offense has scored 33 goals while their defense has conceded 26 goals. They have had 26 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored two goals (7.7%).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)

Stars (-115) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Wild Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 9-3-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime games.

Dallas has 10 points (5-1-0) in the six games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Stars registered just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored at least three goals eight times, and are 8-0-0 in those games.

In the two games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won both times (four points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 3-2-0 (six points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 6-1-1 (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.29 14th 5th 2.46 Goals Allowed 3.93 31st 21st 29.9 Shots 31.4 14th 27th 33 Shots Allowed 32 22nd 29th 10.81% Power Play % 17.31% 19th 1st 93.18% Penalty Kill % 68.18% 31st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.