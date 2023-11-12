When the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) and Miami Heat (5-4) face off at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, Victor Wembanyama will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSUN

BSSW, BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their previous game to the Timberwolves, 117-110, on Friday. Wembanyama led the way with 29 points, and also had nine rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 29 9 4 1 4 3 Devin Vassell 29 3 4 1 0 6 Jeremy Sochan 14 7 5 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama puts up 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, making 44.7% of shots from the field and 23.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devin Vassell is putting up 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3 boards per game.

Keldon Johnson is posting 14 points, 4 assists and 6 boards per game.

Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Tre Jones is posting 9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Watch Wembanyama, Tyler Herro and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.