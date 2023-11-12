Top Player Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Heat on November 12, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Victor Wembanyama and others when the Miami Heat visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Spurs vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSUN
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Spurs vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -122)
|8.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -147)
- Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 less than Sunday's prop total.
- He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 8.5).
- Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).
Devin Vassell Props
|PTS
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -125)
|2.5 (Over: +106)
- The 17.5 points prop bet set for Devin Vassell on Sunday is 3.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (20.7).
- Vassell's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
Keldon Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: +100)
|5.5 (Over: +110)
|3.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: -102)
- Sunday's over/under for Keldon Johnson is 16.5. That is 2.5 more than his season average.
- He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Johnson averages four assists, 0.5 more than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).
- He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).
