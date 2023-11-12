Sportsbooks have set player props for Victor Wembanyama and others when the Miami Heat visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSUN

BSSW and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 less than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Devin Vassell Props

PTS 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 17.5 points prop bet set for Devin Vassell on Sunday is 3.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (20.7).

Vassell's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -102)

Sunday's over/under for Keldon Johnson is 16.5. That is 2.5 more than his season average.

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Johnson averages four assists, 0.5 more than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

