Spurs vs. Heat November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (1-2), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, face the San Antonio Spurs (1-2). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN.
Spurs vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSSUN
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson put up 22 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season.
- Tre Jones averaged 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Zach Collins posted 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Jeremy Sochan's numbers last season were 11 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He sank 45.3% of his shots from the field.
- Devin Vassell's numbers last season were 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He sank 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo put up 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Butler put up 22.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.9 boards.
- Tyler Herro's numbers last season were 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys (seventh in league).
- Caleb Martin put up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.
- Kyle Lowry collected 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Spurs vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Spurs
|Heat
|113
|Points Avg.
|109.5
|123.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.8
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|34.5%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
