Sunday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 98-74, heavily favoring Maryland to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 100-71 victory over Notre Dame in their most recent outing on Monday. The Terrapins head into this contest on the heels of a 98-75 victory against Harvard on Monday. Kamilla Cardoso put up 20 points, 15 rebounds and one assist for the Gamecocks. Shyanne Sellers put up 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists for the Terrapins.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 98, South Carolina 74

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game last season (posting 80.3 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and giving up 51.8 per outing, fourth in college basketball) and had a +1057 scoring differential.

With 80 points per game in SEC tilts, South Carolina tallied 0.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.3 PPG).

At home, the Gamecocks posted 7.6 more points per game last season (84.8) than they did away from home (77.2).

In home games, South Carolina allowed 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than in road games (54.2).

Maryland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terrapins outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game last season with a +364 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (11th in college basketball) and gave up 68.7 per contest (287th in college basketball).

Maryland scored more in conference play (80 points per game) than overall (79.1).

In 2022-23, the Terrapins averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (82.6) than away (76).

At home, Maryland allowed 70.1 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 65.7.

