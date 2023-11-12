Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Johnson, in his previous game (November 10 loss against the Timberwolves), produced six points.

In this article we will break down Johnson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (+100)

Over 16.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat conceded 109.8 points per contest last year, second in the league.

The Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds on average last year, sixth in the league.

Conceding an average of 25.6 assists last season, the Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Defensively, the Heat conceded 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, 28th in the league.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 33 22 2 3 3 0 1 12/10/2022 36 21 6 2 0 0 0

