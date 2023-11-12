The Miami Heat (5-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN.

Spurs vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSUN

BSSW and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Spurs 113

Spurs vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Heat (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

The Spurs sport a 4-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-6-0 mark of the Heat.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (37.5%).

San Antonio and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 88.9% of the time this season (eight out of nine). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (three out of nine).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 2-6, while the Heat are 4-1 as moneyline favorites.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 16th in the league in points scored (113 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (124.9).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is fourth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41 per game) and 20th in rebounds conceded (45.6).

With 29.3 assists per game, the Spurs are third-best in the league.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 24th in the league in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (14.2).

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 19th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

