CeeDee Lamb vs. the Giants' Defense: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CeeDee Lamb against the New York Giants pass defense and Bobby Okereke is a matchup to watch in Week 10, when the Cowboys face the Giants at AT&T Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.
Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants
|101.7
|12.7
|5
|33
|12.28
CeeDee Lamb vs. Bobby Okereke Insights
CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense
- CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 57 catches for 824 yards (103 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- In terms of passing yards, Dallas is No. 15 in the league, with 1,879 (234.9 per game).
- The Cowboys' scoring average on offense is 27.5 points per game, sixth-highest in the league.
- Dallas ranks 17th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.1 pass attempts per contest (273 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Cowboys have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 47 times, which ranks them third in the NFL.
Bobby Okereke & the Giants' Defense
- Bobby Okereke leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 80 tackles, nine TFL, and six passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, New York is midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 16th in the league in passing yards allowed with 1,901 (211.2 per game).
- This season, the Giants rank 24th in the league with 24.1 points allowed per contest, and they rank 27th in total yards allowed with 338.3 given up per game.
- New York has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Giants have given up a touchdown pass to nine players this season.
CeeDee Lamb vs. Bobby Okereke Advanced Stats
|CeeDee Lamb
|Bobby Okereke
|Rec. Targets
|72
|21
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|57
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|14.5
|15
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|824
|80
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|103
|8.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|296
|9
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|1
|Interceptions
