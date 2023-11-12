CeeDee Lamb against the New York Giants pass defense and Bobby Okereke is a matchup to watch in Week 10, when the Cowboys face the Giants at AT&T Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.

Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 101.7 12.7 5 33 12.28

CeeDee Lamb vs. Bobby Okereke Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 57 catches for 824 yards (103 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

In terms of passing yards, Dallas is No. 15 in the league, with 1,879 (234.9 per game).

The Cowboys' scoring average on offense is 27.5 points per game, sixth-highest in the league.

Dallas ranks 17th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.1 pass attempts per contest (273 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Cowboys have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 47 times, which ranks them third in the NFL.

Bobby Okereke & the Giants' Defense

Bobby Okereke leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 80 tackles, nine TFL, and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York is midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 16th in the league in passing yards allowed with 1,901 (211.2 per game).

This season, the Giants rank 24th in the league with 24.1 points allowed per contest, and they rank 27th in total yards allowed with 338.3 given up per game.

New York has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Giants have given up a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Bobby Okereke Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Bobby Okereke Rec. Targets 72 21 Def. Targets Receptions 57 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.5 15 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 824 80 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 103 8.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 296 9 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

