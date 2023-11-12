Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
The Baylor Bears (2-0) battle the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.
Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Gardner-Webb Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-22.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-21.5)
|147.5
|-7000
|+2000
Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Baylor won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Bears games.
- Gardner-Webb went 13-15-0 ATS last year.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Sportsbooks rate Baylor considerably higher (21st-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (45th).
- Baylor's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
