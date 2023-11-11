College football Week 11 action includes seven games featuring SEC teams. Read on for up-to-date results and key players.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina | Alabama vs. Kentucky

Week 11 SEC Results

South Carolina 47 Vanderbilt 6

  • Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-13.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

South Carolina Leaders

  • Passing: Spencer Rattler (28-for-36, 351 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Mario Anderson (9 ATT, 102 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Xavier Legette (12 TAR, 9 REC, 120 YDS)

Vanderbilt Leaders

  • Passing: Ken Seals (13-for-28, 104 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Walter Taylor (6 ATT, 38 YDS)
  • Receiving: London Humphreys (5 TAR, 3 REC, 33 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South CarolinaVanderbilt
487Total Yards234
351Passing Yards104
136Rushing Yards130
1Turnovers2

Alabama 49 Kentucky 21

  • Pregame Favorite: Alabama (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 47

Alabama Leaders

  • Passing: Jalen Milroe (15-for-22, 234 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jase McClellan (9 ATT, 43 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kobe Prentice (5 TAR, 4 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)

Kentucky Leaders

  • Passing: Devin Leary (17-for-31, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ramon Jefferson (2 ATT, 73 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dane Key (6 TAR, 4 REC, 46 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

KentuckyAlabama
253Total Yards444
158Passing Yards285
95Rushing Yards159
2Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 11 SEC Games

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Sanford Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)

Florida Gators at No. 18 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: LSU (-15.5)

