MWC Games Today: How to Watch MWC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the college football season entering Week 11, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the MWC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, review the article below for info on how to watch.
MWC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels
|10:45 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Nevada Wolf Pack at Utah State Aggies
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Fresno State Bulldogs at San Jose State Spartans
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|11:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Spectrum Sports
