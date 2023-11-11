Looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 action in Week 11, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Iowa State vs. BYU matchup, and picking Kansas State (-21.5) over Baylor on the spread. You can see more analysis on those college football games by scrolling down.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all Big 12 games with BetMGM!

Best Week 11 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Kansas State -21.5 vs. Baylor

Matchup: Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats

Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 33 points

Kansas State by 33 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Houston -2.5 vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars

Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 12.8 points

Houston by 12.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Oklahoma State -2.5 vs. UCF

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights

Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 10.9 points

Oklahoma State by 10.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Make your Big 12 spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 11 Big 12 Total Bets

Over 40.5 - Iowa State vs. BYU

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars

Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars Projected Total: 46.9 points

46.9 points Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 65.5 - Oklahoma State vs. UCF

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights

Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights Projected Total: 59.6 points

59.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 62 - Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks Projected Total: 59.8 points

59.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 11 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 8-1 (5-1 Big 12) 34.3 / 17.6 456.8 / 331.6 Oklahoma State 7-2 (5-1 Big 12) 30.7 / 24.3 434.7 / 418.4 Kansas 7-2 (4-2 Big 12) 34.9 / 27.3 434.0 / 394.0 Oklahoma 7-2 (4-2 Big 12) 39.9 / 19.8 490.0 / 382.4 Kansas State 6-3 (4-2 Big 12) 36.6 / 17.8 453.0 / 358.7 West Virginia 6-3 (4-2 Big 12) 31.4 / 24.3 419.4 / 366.8 Iowa State 5-4 (4-2 Big 12) 23.6 / 20.7 337.2 / 330.2 Texas Tech 4-5 (3-3 Big 12) 30.6 / 25.7 409.7 / 374.1 TCU 4-5 (2-4 Big 12) 29.2 / 24.3 461.6 / 384.9 BYU 5-4 (2-4 Big 12) 22.9 / 26.9 298.0 / 410.9 Houston 4-5 (2-4 Big 12) 25.2 / 31.6 381.0 / 415.8 Baylor 3-6 (2-4 Big 12) 22.7 / 29.4 391.2 / 395.0 UCF 4-5 (1-5 Big 12) 32.8 / 29.4 483.7 / 414.6 Cincinnati 2-7 (0-6 Big 12) 25.3 / 28.3 452.3 / 377.3

Watch Big 12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.