The Rice Owls (4-5) are two-touchdown underdogs in a road AAC matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome. The game has a point total of 57.5.

UTSA is totaling 410.7 yards per game offensively this year (49th in the FBS), and is giving up 380.3 yards per game (74th) on defense. Rice is putting up 33.0 points per game on offense this season (30th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.7 points per game (99th-ranked) on defense.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPNU

UTSA vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -14 -110 -110 57.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

UTSA Recent Performance

The Roadrunners have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, producing 457.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-11-worst). They've been better on defense, giving up 329.0 total yards per contest (48th).

The Roadrunners rank 88th in the FBS with 22.0 points per game allowed on defense over the previous three games, but they've really been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 22nd-best with 38.0 points per game during that time frame.

Over UTSA's last three games, it ranks 63rd in passing offense (263.3 passing yards per game) and 11th-worst in passing defense (213.0 passing yards per game surrendered).

On offense, the Roadrunners have posted 194.3 rushing yards per game over their last three games (48th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 116.0 rushing yards on defense during that stretch (71st-ranked).

The Roadrunners have one win against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In its past three contests, UTSA has hit the over once.

Week 11 AAC Betting Trends

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA has posted a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread once when favored by 14 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

UTSA games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (33.3%).

UTSA has gone 6-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

UTSA has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 1,722 yards (191.3 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 152 rushing yards on 57 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 127 times for 606 yards (67.3 per game), scoring six times.

Robert Henry has collected 419 yards on 70 attempts, scoring seven times.

Joshua Cephus' team-leading 748 yards as a receiver have come on 61 receptions (out of 87 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in 26 passes while averaging 48.9 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Devin McCuin has compiled 25 receptions for 365 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Trey Moore has 12.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 12.0 TFL, 39 tackles, and one interception.

UTSA's leading tackler, Ken Robinson, has 47 tackles this year.

Elliott Davison has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 24 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

