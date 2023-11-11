The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) will play their AAC-rival, the Rice Owls (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Owls will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Rice matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Rice Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-14.5) 58.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UTSA (-14.5) 58.5 -800 +540 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

UTSA vs. Rice Betting Trends

  • UTSA is 3-5-1 ATS this season.
  • The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
  • Rice has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Owls have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +450 Bet $100 to win $450

