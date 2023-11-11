The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) take on a fellow AAC opponent when they host the Rice Owls (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome.

UTSA is compiling 410.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 49th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Roadrunners rank 74th, giving up 380.3 yards per contest. Rice is putting up 383.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 402.4 total yards per contest (95th-ranked).

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UTSA vs. Rice Key Statistics

UTSA Rice 410.7 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.0 (77th) 380.3 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.4 (83rd) 166.4 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 94.8 (124th) 244.2 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.2 (20th) 13 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 1,722 yards (191.3 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 152 rushing yards on 57 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 127 times for 606 yards (67.3 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Robert Henry has carried the ball 70 times for 419 yards (46.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' 748 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 87 times and has collected 61 catches and seven touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 26 passes for 440 yards (48.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has a total of 365 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 2,443 yards on 63.1% passing while tossing 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors' team-high 414 rushing yards have come on 65 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 371 receiving yards (41.2 per game) on 35 catches with three touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has racked up 225 yards on 63 carries with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has registered 45 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 700 (77.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 76 times and has nine touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 44 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 358 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA or Rice gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.