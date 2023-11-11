Held from November 9-11, Troy Merritt is set to compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Looking to bet on Merritt at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Merritt Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Troy Merritt Insights

Merritt has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Merritt has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Merritt has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments.

Merritt has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Merritt has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 39 -9 276 0 9 0 2 $800,380

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Merritt last competed at this event in 2020 and finished 40th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this tournament.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 454 yards shorter than the average course Merritt has played in the past year (7,282).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 29th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.9).

Merritt shot better than 61% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Merritt recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other participants averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Merritt carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Merritt's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average (7.1).

In that most recent tournament, Merritt's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Merritt finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Merritt finished without one.

