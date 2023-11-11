The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Red Raiders will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 61.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup in this article.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 61.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas (-3.5) 60.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Kansas has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

