The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) will face the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Nate Martin: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 66 318th 303rd 74.5 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 125th 7.8 3pt Made 4.4 359th 117th 13.8 Assists 9.9 353rd 291st 13 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.