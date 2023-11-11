Sun Belt action pits the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Bobcats are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 59 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-1.5) 59 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-1.5) 59.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Texas State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Bobcats have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Coastal Carolina has covered seven times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

