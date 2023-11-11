Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Conway, South Carolina
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23
  • Texas State has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Bobcats have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter.
  • This season, Coastal Carolina has won three out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.
  • This season, the Chanticleers have won three of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • The Bobcats have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (+2.5)
  • Against the spread, Texas State is 4-4-0 this year.
  • The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Coastal Carolina owns a record of 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Chanticleers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (57.5)
  • Five of Texas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 57.5 points.
  • There have been just two games featuring Coastal Carolina this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 57.5.
  • Texas State averages 36.2 points per game against Coastal Carolina's 30, amounting to 8.7 points over the game's point total of 57.5.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 62.2 61.3 63.1
Implied Total AVG 37 36.8 37.3
ATS Record 4-4-0 1-3-0 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.6 56.3 60.5
Implied Total AVG 34.6 35.3 34
ATS Record 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

