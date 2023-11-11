Saturday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) and Texas State Bobcats (1-0) going head to head at Strahan Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Bobcats earned a 90-48 win against Arlington Baptist.

Texas State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Texas State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 71, Texas State 63

Texas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats' +274 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 67.5 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per outing (52nd in college basketball).

On offense, Texas State tallied 66.5 points per game last season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (67.5 points per game) was 1 PPG higher.

The Bobcats averaged 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

Texas State allowed 54.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.7 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (64.4).

