The Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Arizona State vs. Texas Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-14.5) 143.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-13.5) 143.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas Southern put together a 10-19-0 ATS record last season.

The Tigers covered the spread twice when an underdog by 14.5 points or more last season (in five opportunities).

Arizona State covered 14 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 15 Sun Devils games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.