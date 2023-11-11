The Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers shot at a 42.7% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils averaged.

Texas Southern put together a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot above 39.9% from the field.

The Tigers were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sun Devils finished 121st.

The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were only 1.2 more points than the 68 the Sun Devils allowed.

When it scored more than 68 points last season, Texas Southern went 9-9.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas Southern averaged 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.5.

At home, the Tigers conceded 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.3).

Beyond the arc, Texas Southern knocked down fewer treys on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule