Based on our computer model, the SE Louisiana Lions will beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 4:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SE Louisiana (-6) 52 SE Louisiana 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 23

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The SE Louisiana Lions have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

In SE Louisiana Lions four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M-Commerce 16.1 30.1 19.3 28.3 14.5 31 SE Louisiana 23.3 30.9 23.5 25.5 23.2 35.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.