Saturday's game between the Houston Cougars (1-0) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at Fertitta Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-60 and heavily favors Houston to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 82, Texas A&M-CC 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-22.6)

Houston (-22.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

Texas A&M-CC was led by its offense last year, as it ranked 16th-best in the country by tallying 80.1 points per game. It ranked 271st in college basketball in points allowed (73.2 per contest).

The Islanders pulled down 34.0 boards per game (54th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Texas A&M-CC ranked 35th in college basketball with 15.3 assists per game.

The Islanders ranked 25th-best in college basketball by forcing 14.9 turnovers per game. They ranked 224th in college basketball by averaging 12.3 turnovers per contest.

The Islanders sank 7.7 threes per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 36.4% shooting percentage (62nd-ranked) from downtown.

Texas A&M-CC surrendered 8.2 threes per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.5% three-point percentage (160th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Texas A&M-CC took 65.8% two-pointers (accounting for 72.4% of the team's baskets) and 34.2% from beyond the arc (27.6%).

