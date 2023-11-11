Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Tarrant County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Timberview High School at Bowie High School - Arlington

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 11

10:00 AM CT on November 11 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanger High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 11

11:30 AM CT on November 11 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedale High School at Brock High School

Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 11

12:15 PM CT on November 11 Location: Brock, TX

Brock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeport High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 11

12:30 PM CT on November 11 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

O.D. Wyatt High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11

5:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Keller High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 11

5:30 PM CT on November 11 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Hills High School at Legacy High School