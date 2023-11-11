Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Tarrant County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timberview High School at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 11
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanger High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 11
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedale High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O.D. Wyatt High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keller High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Hills High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
