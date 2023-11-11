The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Tarleton State Texans (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium in a UAC clash.

Abilene Christian is averaging 27.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 49th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 73rd, giving up 27.8 points per contest. Tarleton State's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FCS with 33.5 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 24 points per game, which ranks 43rd.

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

Tarleton State Abilene Christian 422.6 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.2 (70th) 342.8 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.2 (117th) 197.1 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.4 (57th) 225.5 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.8 (73rd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has compiled 2,236 yards on 54.2% passing while tossing 18 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten is his team's leading rusher with 160 carries for 969 yards, or 96.9 per game. He's found paydirt 13 times on the ground, as well.

Derrel Kelley III has run for 541 yards across 109 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Darius Cooper has racked up 578 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Benjamin Omayebu has caught 53 passes and compiled 505 receiving yards (50.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Keylan Johnson has racked up 313 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has 1,651 passing yards for Abilene Christian, completing 54% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Jay'Veon Sunday has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 536 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

This season, Jermiah Dobbins has carried the ball 68 times for 337 yards (37.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor's leads his squad with 464 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Cooper McCasland has put up a 220-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes on 16 targets.

Taelyn Williams has hauled in 16 grabs for 219 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

