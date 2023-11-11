The Dallas Stars (8-3-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Stars vs Jets Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 30 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank fourth.

The Stars' 36 total goals (three per game) rank 24th in the league.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 12 5 7 12 14 5 48.3% Roope Hintz 11 5 6 11 3 0 46.5% Jason Robertson 12 3 7 10 10 11 - Jamie Benn 12 3 6 9 3 9 54.2% Wyatt Johnston 12 4 4 8 4 4 42.5%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets allow 3.3 goals per game (43 in total), 17th in the NHL.

With 47 goals (3.6 per game), the Jets have the league's eighth-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Jets are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 37 goals during that span.

Jets Key Players