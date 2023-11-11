Oddsmakers heavily favor the UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) when they host the Rice Owls (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between AAC rivals at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by two touchdowns. The contest has an over/under of 57.5.

UTSA is compiling 410.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 49th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Roadrunners rank 74th, allowing 380.3 yards per game. Rice ranks 30th in the FBS with 33 points per game on offense, and it ranks 99th with 28.7 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPNU

UTSA vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -14 -110 -110 57.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Rice Recent Performance

The Owls are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 357.7 yards per game in their past three games (-66-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 411.7 (99th-ranked).

The Owls are 47th in college football in points scored for the past three games (33.7 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (25.3).

In its past three games, Rice has thrown for 232.3 yards per game (100th in the nation), and allowed 220.7 in the air (-5-worst).

The Owls are accumulating 125.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-36-worst in college football), and giving up 191 per game (-71-worst).

The Owls have covered the spread in their past three games, and went 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Rice has gone over the total twice.

Week 11 AAC Betting Trends

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Owls have been an underdog by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Five of Rice's eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

This season, Rice has won two out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

Rice has played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels leads Rice with 2,443 yards on 181-of-287 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has been handed the ball 65 times for a team-high 414 yards (46 per game) with five touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 35 receptions this season are good for 371 yards, and he's scored three touchdowns in the passing game.

Juma Otoviano has piled up 225 yards (on 63 carries) with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's 700 receiving yards (77.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 45 receptions on 76 targets with nine touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 358 reciving yards (39.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Coleman Coco leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 32 tackles.

Plae Wyatt, Rice's top tackler, has 55 tackles, three TFL, and one sack this year.

Gabe Taylor leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 40 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

