The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Rice Owls (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome in an AAC showdown.

UTSA is averaging 31.2 points per game on offense (41st in the FBS), and ranks 69th defensively with 25.8 points allowed per game. Rice is accumulating 383 total yards per contest on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 402.4 total yards per contest (95th-ranked).

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Rice vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Rice UTSA 383 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.7 (54th) 402.4 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.3 (67th) 94.8 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (52nd) 288.2 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.2 (54th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (73rd) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has racked up 2,443 yards on 63.1% passing while tossing 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 65 times for 414 yards (46 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 371 receiving yards (41.2 per game) on 35 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has run for 225 yards across 63 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has hauled in 700 receiving yards on 45 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 358 reciving yards (39.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 1,722 pass yards for UTSA, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 152 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 57 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 606 yards on 127 carries while finding paydirt six times.

Robert Henry has carried the ball 70 times for 419 yards (46.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' team-high 748 yards as a receiver have come on 61 catches (out of 87 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has put up a 440-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 45 targets.

Devin McCuin has a total of 365 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 25 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

