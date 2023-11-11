Oregon vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) bring the No. 11 scoring defense in the country into a clash with the USC Trojans (7-3), boasting the No. 2 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Ducks are massive favorites, by 15.5 points. An over/under of 73.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-15.5)
|73.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-14.5)
|73.5
|-850
|+570
Week 11 Odds
Oregon vs. USC Betting Trends
- Oregon has put together a 6-1-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Ducks have been favored by 15.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- USC has a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread this season.
Oregon & USC 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|To Win the Pac-12
|-144
|Bet $144 to win $100
|USC
|To Win the Pac-12
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
