North Texas vs. Omaha: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) and the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at UNT Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Texas vs. Omaha Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Denton, Texas
- Venue: UNT Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
North Texas Betting Records & Stats
- North Texas covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- Omaha put together a 16-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-14-0 mark of North Texas.
North Texas vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Texas
|64.5
|133
|55.8
|132
|120.6
|Omaha
|68.5
|133
|76.2
|132
|142.9
Additional North Texas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mean Green scored 11.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Mavericks gave up (76.2).
- North Texas had a 2-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.
North Texas vs. Omaha Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Texas
|15-14-0
|14-15-0
|Omaha
|16-14-0
|16-14-0
North Texas vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Texas
|Omaha
|14-2
|Home Record
|5-7
|10-3
|Away Record
|1-15
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|65.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.2
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.4
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-9-0
