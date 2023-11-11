The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) and the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at UNT Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Omaha put together a 16-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-14-0 mark of North Texas.

North Texas vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.5 133 55.8 132 120.6 Omaha 68.5 133 76.2 132 142.9

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mean Green scored 11.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Mavericks gave up (76.2).

North Texas had a 2-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

North Texas vs. Omaha Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 Omaha 16-14-0 16-14-0

North Texas vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas Omaha 14-2 Home Record 5-7 10-3 Away Record 1-15 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-9-0

