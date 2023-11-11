Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
With six games on the NHL schedule Friday, you have lots of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Flames
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 13 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +105 to score
Golden Knights vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- Eichel's stats: 6 goals in 14 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +105 to score
Wild vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- Kaprizov's stats: 4 goals in 13 games
Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +110 to score
Golden Knights vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- Marchessault's stats: 6 goals in 14 games
Mark Stone (Golden Knights) +120 to score
Golden Knights vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- Stone's stats: 4 goals in 14 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Flames
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- Nylander's stats: 7 goals in 13 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score
Capitals vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 11 games
Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +130 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- Toffoli's stats: 8 goals in 12 games
Timo Meier (Devils) +130 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- Meier's stats: 3 goals in 12 games
Tage Thompson (Sabres) +135 to score
Sabres vs. Wild
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- Thompson's stats: 6 goals in 13 games
