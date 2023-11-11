With six games on the NHL schedule Friday, you have lots of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Flames

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 13 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +105 to score

Golden Knights vs. Sharks

10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 Eichel's stats: 6 goals in 14 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +105 to score

Wild vs. Sabres

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 Kaprizov's stats: 4 goals in 13 games

Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +110 to score

Golden Knights vs. Sharks

10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 Marchessault's stats: 6 goals in 14 games

Mark Stone (Golden Knights) +120 to score

Golden Knights vs. Sharks

10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 Stone's stats: 4 goals in 14 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Flames

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 Nylander's stats: 7 goals in 13 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score

Capitals vs. Devils

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 11 games

Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +130 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 Toffoli's stats: 8 goals in 12 games

Timo Meier (Devils) +130 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 Meier's stats: 3 goals in 12 games

Tage Thompson (Sabres) +135 to score

Sabres vs. Wild

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 Thompson's stats: 6 goals in 13 games

