George Ranch High School will host James E Taylor High School at 2:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 11.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Katy Taylor vs. George Ranch Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 2:00 PM CT

2:00 PM CT Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Randle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Memorial High School - Pasadena at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellaire High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Park High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Shenandoah, TX

Shenandoah, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Cain High School at Bridgeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Conroe High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ranch High School at Klein Collins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Klein, TX

Klein, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Cypress Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at J Frank Dobie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pasadena, TX

Pasadena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbury High School at Stratford High School - Houston

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 11

11:00 AM CT on November 11 Location: Tully, TX

Tully, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Houston Heights

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 11

12:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City High School at North Forest High School