The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) take the floor at Donald W. Reynolds Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word's games hit the over 14 out of 25 times last season.

The Cardinals were 14-11-0 against the spread last season.

Incarnate Word sported a 14-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 6-22-0 mark of Tulsa.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulsa 65.3 136.1 77.4 151.3 143.9 Incarnate Word 70.8 136.1 73.9 151.3 140.7

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 6.6 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up.

Incarnate Word put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 77.4 points.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulsa 6-22-0 16-12-0 Incarnate Word 14-11-0 14-11-0

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulsa Incarnate Word 4-10 Home Record 7-7 0-12 Away Record 3-12 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 1-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

