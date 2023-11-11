The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) battle the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulsa Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Tulsa (-13.5) 143.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulsa (-14.5) 144.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Incarnate Word covered 14 times in 25 games with a spread last year.

The Cardinals were an underdog by 13.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Tulsa compiled a 6-22-0 ATS record last year.

Golden Hurricane games went over the point total 16 out of 28 times last season.

