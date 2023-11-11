Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erath County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Erath County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Erath County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephenville High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huckabay High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Tolar, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
