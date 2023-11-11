UAC foes match up when the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) and the Tarleton State Texans (7-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.

Abilene Christian owns the 74th-ranked offense this year (345.2 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking 10th-worst with 450.2 yards allowed per game. Tarleton State's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FCS with 33.5 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 24.0 points per game, which ranks 43rd.

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Tarleton State 345.2 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.6 (6th) 450.2 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.8 (88th) 153.4 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (18th) 191.8 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (47th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has thrown for 1,651 yards (183.4 ypg) to lead Abilene Christian, completing 54% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Jay'Veon Sunday has 536 rushing yards on 97 carries with three touchdowns.

Jermiah Dobbins has collected 337 yards on 68 attempts, scoring two times.

Blayne Taylor's leads his squad with 464 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 25 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Cooper McCasland has caught 19 passes for 220 yards (24.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Taelyn Williams has been the target of 17 passes and racked up 16 catches for 219 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has racked up 2,236 yards on 54.2% passing while tossing 18 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten is his team's leading rusher with 160 carries for 969 yards, or 96.9 per game. He's found paydirt 13 times on the ground, as well.

Derrel Kelley III has collected 541 yards (on 109 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Darius Cooper has totaled 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 578 (57.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has five touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has totaled 505 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 53 receptions.

Keylan Johnson's 11 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 313 yards (31.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

