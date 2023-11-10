The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) will face the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This matchup is available on Peacock.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Minnesota (-11.5)

Minnesota (-11.5) Total: 146.5

146.5 TV: Peacock

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

UTSA vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank 350th 62.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th 207th 71 Points Allowed 76.6 334th 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 31.8 178th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 62nd 14.7 Assists 10.5 343rd 224th 12.3 Turnovers 13.1 294th

