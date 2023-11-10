The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners' 41% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers given up to their opponents (44.9%).

UTSA went 7-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Golden Gophers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Roadrunners ranked 162nd.

The Roadrunners' 69.3 points per game last year were just 1.7 fewer points than the 71 the Golden Gophers gave up.

When it scored more than 71 points last season, UTSA went 7-6.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA averaged 70 points per game at home last season, and 68.2 on the road.

At home, the Roadrunners gave up 71.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than they allowed away (83.5).

UTSA made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

