The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

Tasos Kamateros: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota Rank South Dakota AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 78.7 28th 279th 73.6 Points Allowed 78.2 350th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 33.8 61st 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 39th 8.9 3pt Made 6.9 229th 249th 12.2 Assists 15.8 21st 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 15.6 359th

