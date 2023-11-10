UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: South Dakota (-1.5)
- Total: 150.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dima Zdor: 8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
South Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- Tasos Kamateros: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kruz Perrott-Hunt: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Plitzuweit: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damani Hayes: 5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mason Archambault: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Dakota Rank
|South Dakota AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|78.7
|28th
|279th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|78.2
|350th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|33.8
|61st
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|15.6
|359th
