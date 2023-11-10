Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Tuloso-Midway High School vs. La Vernia High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CT, La Vernia High School will host Tuloso-Midway High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuloso-Midway vs. La Vernia Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: La Vernia, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wilson County Games This Week
Hebbronville High School at Poth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mathis , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Nueces County Games This Week
Sinton High School at Bishop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A. C. Jones High School at Calallen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Calallen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
