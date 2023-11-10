Tompkins High School plays at Ridge Point High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tompkins vs. Ridge Point Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Randle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11

2:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Memorial High School - Pasadena at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellaire High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Park High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Shenandoah, TX

Shenandoah, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Cain High School at Bridgeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Conroe High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ranch High School at Klein Collins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Klein, TX

Klein, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Cypress Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at J Frank Dobie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pasadena, TX

Pasadena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbury High School at Stratford High School - Houston

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 11

11:00 AM CT on November 11 Location: Tully, TX

Tully, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Houston Heights

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 11

12:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11

2:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City High School at North Forest High School